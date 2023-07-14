Sofia Harrison, Montgomery County native, will play for the Philippines Women’s Soccer team in the 2023 World Cup starting on July 21 against Switzerland.

This is the country’s first appearance in the World Cup, for both men’s and women’s teams, and Harrison and her squad qualified by defeating Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Asian Cup in India.

Harrison was born in Montgomery County but raised in Columbia in Howard County, where she went to Atholton High School. [The MoCo Show]

RASA wins D.C.-area restaurant award

RASA, a fast-casual Indian restaurant founded by MoCo natives Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman, won a RAMMY award for Favorite Fast Bites on July 9.

The eatery opened its first Montgomery County location in Montrose Crossing shopping center in Rockville this year, in addition to its four locations in D.C. and Virginia [The MoCo Show].

City of Rockville could vote on new, diversity-themed city tagline and logo

On Monday, July 17, a branding and marketing consultant will present two potential city taglines and logos to replace the current “R” logo and “Get Into It” tagline. At the meeting on Monday Rockville’s Mayor and City Council could vote on the options, elect to postpone the decision or ask the contractor to revise or redo the designs.

Tagline options are, “Everyone in All We Do” and “Forward Together.” Logo option 1 is similar to the “R” logo but looks like a walking R suggesting the city moving forward. The second logo option is inspired by the “Spirit of Discovery” mural on the exterior of City Hall. [Rockville Nights]

Today’s weather:

High of 87 degrees with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

