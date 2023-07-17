1. Blackened Fish Salad
What: Mahi-mahi atop greens with mango, tomato, jicama, avocado, red onion and cotija cheese tossed in a lime vinaigrette
Where: Fish Taco, 10305 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda; 7251 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda; 7945 MacArthur Blvd., Cabin John
2. Hibiscus Mango Milkshake
What: Plant-based ice cream blended with oat milk, mango, hibiscus and cane sugar
Where: Silver Diner, 12276 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 9811 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg
3. In the Tropics
What: A smoothie made with mango, mamey (a fruit popular in many Latin American countries) and coconut water
Where: Colada Shop, 7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac
4. Mango Avocado Salad
What: Mango, avocado and mixed greens laced with a cumin dressing
Where: Commonwealth Indian, 11610 Old Georgetown Road, Rockville
5. Mango Sorbet
What: A 100% organic frozen treat made with the Ataulfo mango (a golden-yellow Mexican variety)
Where: Pitango Gelato, 4901 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda
6. Mango Seltzer
What: An effervescent made-to-order seltzer with fresh mango puree poured over ice and garnished with a slice of mango
Where: Hello Betty, 940 Rose Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda
7. Mango Sticky Rice
What: A classic Thai dessert comprising sweet rice served with fresh yellow mango
Where: Ruan Thai, 11407 Amherst Ave., Wheaton
8. Mighty Mango Margarita
What: Silver blue agave tequila mixed with Aperol, mango puree, lime, agave and orange liqueur
Where: Gringos & Mariachis, 4928 Cordell Ave., Bethesda; 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac
9. Spicy Bubbly Mango Margarita
What: A glam mocktail that mingles nonalcoholic mezcal tequila, mango nectar, mango tropical kombucha and fresh lime juice
Where: Restaurant 198, 15540 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville
10. Sunshine Bowl
What: Blended mango, banana and guava juice topped with granola, strawberries, bananas and pineapple
Where: South Block, 11803 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda