1. Blackened Fish Salad

What: Mahi-mahi atop greens with mango, tomato, jicama, avocado, red onion and cotija cheese tossed in a lime vinaigrette

Where: Fish Taco, 10305 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda; 7251 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda; 7945 MacArthur Blvd., Cabin John

2. Hibiscus Mango Milkshake

What: Plant-based ice cream blended with oat milk, mango, hibiscus and cane sugar

Where: Silver Diner, 12276 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 9811 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg

3. In the Tropics

What: A smoothie made with mango, mamey (a fruit popular in many Latin American countries) and coconut water

Where: Colada Shop, 7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac

4. Mango Avocado Salad

What: Mango, avocado and mixed greens laced with a cumin dressing

Where: Commonwealth Indian, 11610 Old Georgetown Road, Rockville

5. Mango Sorbet

What: A 100% organic frozen treat made with the Ataulfo mango (a golden-yellow Mexican variety)

Where: Pitango Gelato, 4901 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda

6. Mango Seltzer

What: An effervescent made-to-order seltzer with fresh mango puree poured over ice and garnished with a slice of mango

Where: Hello Betty, 940 Rose Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda

7. Mango Sticky Rice

What: A classic Thai dessert comprising sweet rice served with fresh yellow mango

Where: Ruan Thai, 11407 Amherst Ave., Wheaton

8. Mighty Mango Margarita

What: Silver blue agave tequila mixed with Aperol, mango puree, lime, agave and orange liqueur

Where: Gringos & Mariachis, 4928 Cordell Ave., Bethesda; 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

9. Spicy Bubbly Mango Margarita

What: A glam mocktail that mingles nonalcoholic mezcal tequila, mango nectar, mango tropical kombucha and fresh lime juice

Where: Restaurant 198, 15540 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

10. Sunshine Bowl

What: Blended mango, banana and guava juice topped with granola, strawberries, bananas and pineapple

Where: South Block, 11803 Grand Park Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda