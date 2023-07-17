The county plans to allocate $1.6 million dollars from a $6 million settlement with drug company McKinsey and Company, Inc., to fund prevention and harm reduction initiatives, grief support and interventions for adolescents. The county filed a lawsuit against the drug company in February for the company’s role in marketing opioids to the public and medical providers.

“These funds will be distributed over several years and will be used to provide more assistance for crisis situations,” County Executive Marc Elrich wrote in a weekly update. Funds will also be used to hire school nurses, therapists and program managers at institutions across the county. [MoCo Show]

Thousands of low-income families will receive free laptops from the county

Out of all low-income homes in the county, 60% do not own a computer. A $7 million grants for the Maryland Connected Devices Program hopes to bridge the digital divide and bring 34,000 free Chromebook laptops to low-income families across the county.

Computers will be limited to one per household. Qualifying households must be enrolled a benefit program and the Affordable Connectivity or Lifeline internet or telephone discount programs and earn less than 200% of the federal poverty rate, $60,000 for a family of four. Recipients also must be a Maryland resident and U.S. citizenship is not a requirement. [WTOP]

Watkins Mills grad directs Netflix hit

Tim Rumpff, who graduated from Watkins Mill High School in Montgomery Village in 2002, directed the Netflix series “Quarterback.” The series premiered last week and follows three NFL quarterbacks throughout the 2022 season. Rumpff studied journalism at the University of Maryland and has worked with NFL films for over 15 years. [MoCoShow]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees.

