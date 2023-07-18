Child care facilities awarded with $1.3 million for capital expenses

Fourteen child care facilities in the county received a combined $1.3 million in no-interest loans from the state to assist with capital expenses by funding expansions and renovations.

Last week, Gov. Wes Moore announced that 67 child care facilities had been awarded a total of $11.5 million in the inaugural round of the Child Care Capital Support Revolving Loan Fund [My MC Media]. Montgomery Village man gets 40 years for killing wife; body never recovered

Longest-serving Montgomery County attorney Marc Hansen dies

Former Montgomery County Attorney Marc Hansen, the longest-serving County Attorney, died on Sunday.

Hansen worked in the County Attorney’s Office for 37 years and retired in January 2022. His last 12 years in the office were spent as County Attorney [My MC Media].

‘Vamanos’ to see Maryland rockers Clutch at The Atlantis, The Anthem

Montgomery County band Clutch to perform at Washington, D.C. venues The Atlantis and The Anthem.

The band formed in 1991 after they bandmates all met at Seneca Valley High School.

“Kids want to form their own identity, be it the way they dress, who they hang out with or the music they listen to,” lead singer Neil Fallon said. “I met [drummer] Jean-Paul [Gaster] because my last name starts with ‘F’ and his starts with ‘G’ so you had the same home room and you’re next to each other in the locker commons. [Bassist] Dan [Maines] lived in the same neighborhood. I didn’t know [guitarist] Tim [Sult] too well until after high school. He was a year ahead of us [WTOP]”

Today’s weather:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

