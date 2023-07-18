The Montgomery County Council will vote on rent stabilization measures at its Tuesday meeting, but two competing pieces of legislation have councilmembers–and the community–divided.

Both bills aim to limit how much a landlord can raise rents. Of the 11 councilmembers, two are sponsoring one bill and six are sponsoring the other. A bill needs at least six votes to pass, and three councilmembers have not yet pledged to vote for either.

“We are on the verge of passing permanent stabilization and we are very hopeful that in the final moments we’ll be able to deliver meaningful protections for hundreds, if not thousands, of Montgomery County residents,” said Alex Vazquez, lead Montgomery County organizer for CASA, a D.C.-area immigrant organization.

Councilmembers Will Jawando (D-At-large) and Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) are sponsoring the HOME Act, which would cap rent increases at 3% or the regional’s consumer price index (CPI), whichever is lower, and with certain exemptions. This includes rental units that have been available for 10 years or less. The current CPI is 4.4%.

Jawando and Mink also have the backing of County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who has vocally supported the bill. However, they do not have the votes of their fellow councilmembers.

Councilmembers Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6), Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large), Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) are co-sponsoring a competing bill—which, according to the annual allowable rental increase, is less aggressive at helping tenants than Jawando and Mink’s proposal.

The six-member led proposal, bill 15-23, would cap annual increases at the CPI plus 6%, with certain exemptions (one is for rental units offered for less than 15 years). Given that the current CPI is 4.4%, that would currently make the cap 10.4%. This is a change the planning, housing and parks committee made from the initial legislation introduced in March, which would have capped annual increases at CPI plus 8%. Fani-González, Jawando and Friedson serve on the committee.

During a planning, housing and parks committee meeting last month, lead sponsor Fani-González led the decrease in cap, as well as several proposed amendments.

“Fani-González did a 180. it’s getting more and more complicated,” said Alex Rossello, communications director with the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington.

Rossello said that while “on paper,” the association is opposed to all forms of rent stabilization, the six-member-led proposal was more favorable for landlords because of the higher cap. But the 6% cap concerns Rossello.

“Over time, it’s going to make it harder to operate the building,” Rossello said. “This could defund housing up until the point it becomes a major issue.”

Others are worried the six-member led proposal isn’t aggressive enough when it comes to helping renters – especially considering several proposed amendments the council will consider Tuesday. These include exempting landlords who own four or fewer properties in the county, exempting buildings constructed after 2000 and sunsetting the bill after three years.

Matt Losak, executive director of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance, called these amendments “poison pills.”

“The council needs to take very seriously whether they are going to go back in time to when the landlord/developer industry held political sway,” Losak said. “Six percent is already a substantial increase for many residents, many of whom are already rent burdened. Raising it above 6% will contribute to the forced migration of those on fixed incomes, working and low-income families and add to the racial divide.”

More than 40 organizations, including the Montgomery County Education Association, Jews United for Justice, SEIU Local 500, CASA and the Renters Alliance, signed a letter to the County Council Monday asking them to support bill 15-23 and pass amendments regarding vacancy control and fee regulations. The co-signing groups oppose the proposed exemptions and sunset period.

“Rent stabilization is essential to ensure that tenants, many of whom have lived here for years, can continue calling Montgomery County their homes. Families and children cannot thrive if they are concerned about being pushed out,” the letter states.

Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) and Councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) and Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) are not co-sponsoring either bill. Sayles said she opposes double-digit percent annual rent increases for tenants, which indicates she opposes the six-member led proposal. However, she has not expressed support for either bill, and Glass and Stewart have not revealed whether they support either.

“There are a lot of different thoughts about how we can make sure people can continue to live in their homes, but also so we can continue to build new homes for new residents to come here,” Glass said during a media briefing Monday. “That has been my guiding principle.”

Stewart expressed similar sentiments in a memorandum submitted to the council June 12.

“[Under a rent stabilization policy] renters would be more economically secure, with more resources to spend on other household needs and boost local economies. They would be healthier, since stability and affordability would contribute to improving their mental and physical health,” Stewart wrote. “However, the eventual policy adopted here in Montgomery County must also provide for landlords and builders, a fair return for their investment. We need to make sure they are able to keep up on the maintenance of their properties. We also need to ensure any policy does not discourage new housing to be built.”

Dozens of county residents packed County Council chambers in Rockville in March to voice their opinions on two county rent-stabilization bills. Between two public hearings, more than 100 constituents provided testimony while more than 200 constituents submitted written testimony to the council. Most voiced support for the HOME Act, but also generally supported strong rent control policies.

“We want landlords to be disincentivized from driving out renters – especially renters of color,” Vazquez said. “This impacts families working two to three jobs just to make ends meet.”

Critics of the HOME Act and stronger rent control policies say it will make it more difficult for landlords and developers to keep operations going in their buildings. Rossello said he’s concerned about both pieces of legislation, as they stand, given the county’s real estate tax increase, and operational and utility expenses going up.

“[Rent control] is a politically popular form of legislation, it’s not an effective form of legislation,” Rossello said. “This is definitely going to scare some investors off from investing in the county.”

A county-based developer, HIP Projects, LLC, has already decided to stop work on a development project in the county due to the pending legislation, Montgomery Perspective first reported.

The Gaithersburg mayor and City Council sent a letter to the County Council opposing bill 15-23 last week.

“In the end, our goal is to expand people’s opportunities to secure quality housing in Montgomery County. The City Council and I are proud to support programs that will achieve that outcome. However, we are concerned that this bill will have the opposite effect, potentially doing profound damage to the housing market and the local economy–and, more importantly, diminishing the quality of life for our renter community,” Mayor Jud Ashman wrote.

But supporters say passing rent stabilization is a no-brainer for the council if it wants to support its diverse community of residents.

“Any councilmember acting in good faith should see this is perfectly reasonable,” Losak said. He said rent stabilization would lead to a decrease in crime, more stability for students, and would make it easier for the county to recruit its workforce. “I can’t think of anything more important going on in this county right now.”