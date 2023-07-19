This article, originally published at 3:11 p.m. July 19, 2023, was updated at 3:57 p.m. July 19, 2023, to correct the day the collision occurred. It occurred Sunday, June 18, not last Sunday.

Delois Freeman, 54, of Olney died Monday after a traffic collision on East-West Highway and Blair Mill Road on Sunday, June 18, Montgomery County Police said.

Around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, police officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to a collision between a white 2022 Toyota Tacoma and a blue 2004 Toyota Sienna at East-West Highway and Blair Mill Road in Silver Spring, the department said. Man sentenced to 50 years for fatally stabbing romantic rival in Germantown

According to an investigation by the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU), the Tacoma was traveling westbound on the East-West Highway when it turned left and collided with the Sienna traveling eastbound. Freeman, the right rear passenger of the Sienna, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday, police said.

Police urge anyone with information about this collision to call CRU detectives at (240) 773-6620.