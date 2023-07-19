This article, originally published at 3:11 p.m. July 19, 2023, was updated at 3:57 p.m. July 19, 2023, to correct the day the collision occurred. It occurred Sunday, June 18, not last Sunday.
Delois Freeman, 54, of Olney died Monday after a traffic collision on East-West Highway and Blair Mill Road on Sunday, June 18, Montgomery County Police said.
Around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, police officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to a collision between a white 2022 Toyota Tacoma and a blue 2004 Toyota Sienna at East-West Highway and Blair Mill Road in Silver Spring, the department said.
According to an investigation by the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU), the Tacoma was traveling westbound on the East-West Highway when it turned left and collided with the Sienna traveling eastbound. Freeman, the right rear passenger of the Sienna, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday, police said.
Police urge anyone with information about this collision to call CRU detectives at (240) 773-6620.