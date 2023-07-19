The Crossvines, a community winemaking hub in Poolesville that opened July 8, aims to help local farmers enter the winemaking industry without having to bear many of the production costs.

Montgomery County Revenue Authority (MCRA)’s CEO Keith Miller said the project sprung from a conversation 11 years ago with County Executive Marc Elrich (who was a councilmember at the time) on how to better support the Maryland wine industry and the agricultural reserve.

Crossvines is backed by MCRA with hopes of driving local agricultural tourism and economic development. The facility, located at 16601 W Willard Road, houses a farmhouse bistro, special events venue, golf course and winery, which stretches over 380 acres of land and is part of the Agricultural Reserve.

“It’s bigger than just helping farmers. The greater vision is a wine country in Montgomery County,” Elrich said.

Crossvines hopes to connect local farmers with local buyers and be a “celebration of this beautiful area’s makers and products, both the well-known and yet-to-be-discovered,” according to its website.

After a farmer brings in grapes for production, they receive cases of bottled wine made from their grapes. Production costs vary based on different techniques used. Assistant Winemaker Tyler Henley said they would accommodate any size client.

“What we’re really trying to do is help anybody who’s interested [in winemaking] to try and push them in the right direction,” Henley said, saying they’re equipped unlike most wineries to handle large volumes, but wouldn’t turn away anyone with too small a volume either.

Farmers can also give input into the creation of the wine, from how long to press the grapes to what size tanks to store the wine. Since the facility is still new, they haven’t bought any barrels yet – but they plan on acquiring a diverse mix of stainless steel and oak barrels over the next five years, Henley said.

Revenue Authority CEO Keith Miller said after meeting with various representatives from the wine industry and local winery owners, they identified three main needs: wine production, research and education.

Miller explained there are two big barriers of entry into the wine industry: cost of vines and planting, and cost of equipment, which can run into the millions.

“What the facility has done is eliminated that large [equipment] cost, so you’re basically just paying for your production costs, which is more manageable,” Miller said.

Any farmer who makes wine at Crossvines has the option to have their product sold at the restaurant and events facility at the same location.

Miller said he considers this a “business incubator,” because the goal is to help farmers eventually move into their own production facilities and start their own wineries. There are currently six other wineries in the county.

On top of production assistance, MCRA has partnered with University of Maryland (UMD) extension and UMD at Shady Grove, to provide winemaking education and create opportunities for students to learn vineyard management.

A three-to-four-acre demonstration vineyard will serve as a hands-on learning experience for students interested in winemaking.

Joseph Fiola, a specialist in Viticulture and Small Fruit for the University of Maryland Extension, has been involved in Crossvines as a consultant for nearly the entirety of its planning, and said he always wanted it to include a research component.

“I saw it as something to help the industry as well as something to train people,” Fiola said.

UMD is piloting a new fermentation degree program, which has many opportunities for collaboration with Crossvines, Fiola said. Whether it’s field trips, labs or summer internships, Fiola explained there is nothing like hands-on experience in the wine industry.

There is also a collaboration with Montgomery College in the works, which would potentially entail a winemaking certification program, Fiola said.

“I think this is going to be a great partnership where we are actually going to show young people that there are career opportunities in farming,” Assistant Winemaker Henley said. “It’s easy to get bitten by the wine bug.”

The demonstration vineyard also serves to collect data on grapes so students and commercial industries can compare around 40 of the major grape varieties, from Cabernet Franc to Petit Verdot, that grow in the state.

“Now they can make that decision when they plan their own vineyard… so having that demonstration vineyard is going to be priceless,” Fiola said.

Grapes grown from the demonstration vineyard will also be used for winemaking at Crossvines.

An economic impact study done about ten years ago projected Crossvines to bring $45 million in economic activity to the state and over $22 million in activity to the county.

While the study is a bit dated, Miller says, he feels “pretty confident” the numbers still stand.

Crossvines’ only snag since opening has been a lightning strike Friday that shut off their water forcing the site to close over the weekend.

Despite the hiccup, “things are going very well,” Miller said, adding the staff have already met with local wineries and landowners who are thinking about building their own sites.

The farmhouse bistro is currently open for dining, which features locally sourced cuisine and a rotating selection of wine made in-house. Additionally, the golf course and events venue are available for booking.

Moving forward, the hope is that Crossvines is just the beginning for local winemaking opportunities.

Henley said the more they can entice people to plant their own grapes, the more benefit it will bring to the region.

“Us being out here and providing people with opportunities to learn from our research vineyard and see the capabilities and facilities we have, I think that’s what’s going to grow the industry,” Henley added.