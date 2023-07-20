Singer Ariana Grande is dating Silver Spring native and Broadway actor Ethan Slater following her split from husband Dalton Gomez, TMZ first reported on Thursday and People confirmed.

Slater, a graduate of Georgetown Day School, is most known for his Broadway role as Spongebob Squarepants in the musical of the same name.

Now, the duo is co-starring in “Wicked,” with Grande playing Glinda the Good Witch and Slater playing Boq, a Munchkinlander man, who is friends with Glinda and her sister, Elphaba.

Slater’s Montgomery County roots run deep; he went to middle school at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School. He also attended summer camp at the Round House Theatre in Bethesda, took voice lessons at the Levine School of Music in North Bethesda, and took taekwondo at the JCC in Rockville for eight years, he told MoCo360 Media in 2018.

Prior to dating Grande, Slater was married to Lily Jay, a high school classmate from Bethesda.