On Tuesday, the Department of Transportation removed a little library which resembled a speed camera in Kensington. The library was anonymously installed on the side of the road Inside of were books about driver safety and a book called “Crash & Burn.”

One neighborhood resident, Matthew Fairbank, found the library amusing and sat on his porch to watch the cars slow down during the three days of its reign. According to residents, the road has had a long history of vehicles speeding through the neighborhood.

"That's actually the first time — I've been living here now three years — the first time I've seen people slow down in front of my house," Fairbank said. [WTOP]

Montgomery County Police are investigating after man was stabbed and robbed in Rockville; video released

Investigators said the victim was approached by a group of suspects with guns, who later allegedly stabbed the victim and zip tied his hands behind his back. The group forced the victim into their car and gave them access to his apartment, policce said. Surveillance footage captured the moments where the group took the victim into an elevator in the apartment complex.

The victim’s family members were present in the apartment during the incident and were unharmed, according to investigators. The suspects took off with a safe that contained an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry. Police are offering $10,00 reward for information that leads to arrest for the suspects. [WUSA9]

Wanted 21-year old women turns herself in for alleged involvement in pack retail theft

Regina Christmas turned herself in at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit for her alleged connection to retail theft of $49,000 worth of merchandise, Montgomery County police said. An arrest warrant was issued for Christmas for thefts between April 28 and June 15.

Police are actively investigating these incidents and are asking anyone with information regarding the thefts to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-455-8477. Callers remain anonymous. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered. [MoCo Show]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 91 degrees.

