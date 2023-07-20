The MoCo development round-up is the newest addition to MoCo360’s coverage of development across the county with summaries of progress reports of various projects.

Federal Plaza shopping center to be redeveloped for mixed-use development

Plans to redevelop the surface parking lot and commercial development on the west side of the Federal Plaza shopping center into one multi-family building and one mixed-used building ­­with a structured parking garage were approved by the Montgomery County planning board July 13. There will be a total of 583,016 square feet of development. Behind the plan is Federal Realty Investment Trust, which already owns the shopping center strip.

The site, called Federal Plaza West and is located at 1776 East Jefferson St. in North Bethesda. It is home to Planet Fitness, Micro Center, Plaza Artist, Panera Bread, Colonial Opticians, the New Wave Salon & Spa, Phenix Salon Suites and TJ Maxx.

The development will be constructed in three phases, Montgomery Planning documents state. When completed, plans state that the project will bring in 500 residential units with 15% being Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDUs) and 108,965 square feet of retail space.

East Jefferson Street will also see some changes and will get a “road diet” that includes a 10-foot-wide separated bike lane along the block and an eight-foot-wide sidewalk, according to planning documents. The site will also feature an urban green space that planners said will create a buffer between the residential development site and East Jefferson Street.

Advertisement

At this time, MoCo360 has not confirmed when construction on the project will begin.

County Council designates former segregated elementary school in Boyds for historic preservation

The County Council unanimously voted July 11 to add the former Edward U. Taylor Elementary School property to the county’s Master Plan for Historic Preservation. Built in 1952 as a school for Black students when Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) were racially segregated, the vote designates the school as a historic landmark and requires a historic area work permit for future changes or construction to the property.

Advertisement

According to the Montgomery County Planning Department, the Taylor school was one of the last to be desegregated in 1961. When it was integrated, it was the only segregated Black elementary school in the county to retain its original use as a school building, according to a Montgomery Planning website about the school.

“Adding it to the county’s Master Plan for Historic Preservation ensures the inspiring efforts of individuals like Edward U. Taylor and Black organizations, parents and teachers to obtain quality educational facilities for Black children in the mid-20th century will never be forgotten,” said Tanya Stern, the acting planning director at the Montgomery County Planning Department.

The school is located at 19501 White Ground Road in Boyds. The building currently serves as the Taylor Science Center, which processes and stores science kits for MCPS.

Advertisement

Chipotle comes to Rock Creek Village Shopping Center

A vacant bank at the Rock Creek Village Shopping Center near Rockville will be converted into a 2,470-square restaurant with a drive-thru, which will likely be a Chipotle, according to planning documents. The Chipotle will have a preorder meal pick-up and dine-in options for patrons, plans state.

Most of the changes to the building will be internal and will include an addition of 45 square feet for a drive-thru service window. Additional Chipotle branding and updates to the building’s façade are also included in the plans.

Advertisement

The site, which was formerly a SunTrust bank, is located on Norbeck Road and in the shopping center there are a variety of business and restaurants, including Creek Lodge Bar & Grill, Norby’s, Villa Maya, CVS Pharmacy, Thrive Veterinary Clinic and Safeway. Next to the development site is an Exxon Mobile. Planning documents do not state when construction will begin.