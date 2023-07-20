A house fire in Rockville early Thursday morning caused the “total loss” of the structure, but no injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted.

MCFRS personnel were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to a one-story, single-family house at 14300 Marian Drive, off Glen Mill Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire, Piringer tweeted.

The house was vacant at the time of the blaze and the cause of the fire is still unknown, according to MCFRS. The last fire in the area that resulted in total loss was a June 14 house fire in Potomac at the 10800 block of Brickyard Court, and the damage was estimated to cost $2 million.

Firefighters responded around 3:15 a.m. Thursday to heavy fire conditions. Credit: MCFRS

