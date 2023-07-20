After experiencing construction delays, The Heights food hall is putting the final flourishes in preparation for its August opening in Chevy Chase.

The upcoming food hall is a concept developed by Virginia-based Common Plate Hospitality group, who is also behind other restaurant concepts including Urbano and Mason Social in Virginia, and the Grove opening in Cabin John.

According to a spokesperson for Common Plate Hospitality, The Heights is supposed to open mid-August and they have experienced "normal construction delays." The food hall, located at 5310 Western Ave. Suite A, will be comprised of eight stalls appeasing a variety of palates ranging from Mexican to Indian cuisines.

Eateries include Saoco, which offers Cuban cuisine; This Deli of Ours will serve artisan sandwiches and house made pickles; DC Dosa’s menu offers Indian cuisine, highlighting South Indian lentil crepes called Dosas; Sky Lanterns will serve Thai food with a modern conceptual twist; Doki Doki offers sushi; Smoke & Grill Supreme Barbecue and Aunteaboba offers the smokey, savory flavors from the grill with ribs, chicken and brisket and the sweet treat of boba tea; Yasmine is a Lebanese-inspired kabab shop, while also offering sandwiches and spreads; For those craving a sweeter dish, Virginia-based ice-cream shop Mimi’s Handmade will be bringing its sweet scoops across the river with unique flavors ranging from black sesame to lychee.

In addition to the stalls, there will be one full-service restaurant called Urbano. The restaurant has two Virginia locations in Alexandria and Mosaic offering a plethora of Tex-Mex-inspired dishes including enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, chimichangas and a selection of margaritas.

The food hall will also have a speakeasy called The Turncoat and a full-service bar called Heights Bar.

