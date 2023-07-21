Montgomery Parks plans to construct five new skate parks across the county, in addition to an 18-hole disc golf course.

The five skate parks will be at Ovid Hazen Wells Recreational Park (Clarksburg), Wheaton Regional Park Adventure Sports Park (Wheaton), Long Branch Local Park (Silver Spring), South Germantown Recreational Park (Germantown), and Newport Mill Local Park (Kensington). Montgomery Parks said the Newport Mill site still needs to be vetted to ensure the site works properly for a skate park.

The planned disc golf course is for Northwest Branch Regional Park in Aspen Hill, adjacent to the National Capital Trolley Museum. Disc golf is a sport played like golf, where players use a flying disc instead of a ball and clubs – and the targets are elevated metal baskets with chains.

Construction of these projects is slated to begin in 2024 or 2025. Montgomery Parks is in the stage of gathering community input on various features to include in these projects.

Through these and other developments, Montgomery Parks aims “to provide opportunities for physical activity, social connectivity, and environmental stewardship,” Park Planning Division Chief Darren Flusche said.

He added that these recommendations came from the Parks, Recreation and Open Space, or PROS, Plan, which is a guiding policy plan for park development. Montgomery Parks heard consistent feedback to expand its skate parks and disc golf course offerings, Flusche said.

Other feedback was to create more amenities that serve teenagers, he said.

“We know that serving teenagers is more complex than just providing skate parks,” Flusche said. “But we do think that there’s a broader good being served by providing places for people, including teenagers and kids, to gather and spend time in public.”

He noted there are “vanishingly few” opportunities for kids to hang out in a safe authorized way.

Richard Lamb, a certified skateboarding instructor and founder of GOATS on Wheels, said that skate parks help build community, especially for young skaters.

“It’s really important for the physical and mental wellbeing of people to be able to go out to a park in their community and skate there safely,” Lamb said, adding it helps teach social skills and self-discipline.

Through GOATS on Wheels, Lamb provides children with a fun, safe environment and empowers them through skateboarding.

“A lot of magic happens [at skate parks] that people didn’t tend to see until recently,” Lamb said.

Lamb said one main priority in building these skate parks should be safety. Flusche agreed.

“What I think makes a really good skatepark is one that’s visible from the street,” Flusche said, adding they plan to improve the visibility in these new parks.

One survey question in the PROS plan asked residents to rank their top three of 18 amenities that are most important to them in the county, and skate parks were ranked last. The top ranked amenities were natural trails and wildlife habitat areas.

Darren Flusche recognizes skate parks aren’t for everyone.

“We do lots of things that any one individual might not do, but taken as a whole serve all of our constituents,” Flusche said. “We do know that our skateboarding audience is a subset of our population, and that’s why we want to reach out to them and engage them in this process.”

Montgomery Parks has two surveys currently open (one for skate parks, and one for the disc golf course) and invites residents to provide feedback on what they want to see.

The proposed disc golf course at Northwest Branch Regional Park has been heavily petitioned for by the local disc golfing community.

Thomas Rowse, a disc golfer from Gaithersburg, uses the sport to connect with his autistic son.

“He was having issues with not getting enough activity, so we started playing disc golf together,” Rowse said. “We’ve played over 1,500 rounds together now and it’s helped strengthen our father son bond as well as to get us active.”

Rowse said he’s been pushing for this course to be built. There is an existing course at Seneca Creek down the street from their house, but he says there needs to be more sites.

“This county has a million people, and we only have a few disc golf courses. And one of them is public. The others are private. We need to make it a priority now to go ahead and have courses available,” Rowse said.

Chuck Kines, the project manager for the disc golf course, said this will be an 18-hole course, unlike Seneca Valley’s 27-hole course.

“Disc golf players are looking for something in the middle,” Kines said. “What we’re aiming to do is create an 18-hole high-quality course that’s suitable for local and regional tournaments but also meets the needs of beginners and also people with disabilities.”

This is echoed in the design, where there will a couple acres set aside for a “mini course” specifically aimed at beginners, seniors, those with disabilities, and those who may have trouble getting around regularly.

The planned disc golf course is “a perfect intersection of what the parks department is trying to achieve,” Flusche said. “It’s fun to focus sometimes on those amenities that have a really hard-core passionate user group and try to expand that user group by providing more opportunities and making it more accessible.”