A 31-year-old Olney man with a history of sex crimes has been arrested and charged with luring a girl to a wooded area and raping her. Police say they are looking for other potential victims.

Joshua L. Black has been charged with multiple counts of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense in the alleged attack Thursday.

Montgomery County Police allege Black lured the victim around 7 p.m. Thursday into a wooded area in the 17700 block of Prince Philip Drive in Olney, where he sexually assaulted her, according to police. Police did not release the victim’s age. Video showcases latest episode of MoCo ‘organized retail crime’

Police said they arrested Black at his home without incident, and he is currently being held without bond.

Black pleaded guilty in the District Court for Montgomery County to a charge of indecent exposure stemming from 2016; he pleaded guilty in District Court for Anne Arundel County to charges of disorderly conduct and indecent exposure stemming from 2017, online court records show.

He pleaded guilty in the District Court for Montgomery County to a charge of electronic mail harassment stemming from 2017; he pleaded guilty in District Court for Prince George’s County to second-degree assault stemming from 2022, according to online court records.

Additionally, Black pleaded guilty multiple times to trespassing, according to Maryland’s digital court records. He had been charged with other counts including stalking, fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, trespassing on school grounds and being a fugitive from justice.

He did not appear in a search Friday afternoon of Maryland’s Sex Offender Registry.

Detectives say they believe Black may have sexually assaulted other victims and are sharing a photo of him in hopes that others will come forward.

Earl Stoddard, assistant chief administrative officer for Montgomery County, said in a tweet that he often saw Black walking and biking around Olney. He seconded the police’s call to seek out other victims.

“I do not often comment on individual crimes, but as an Olney resident who walks daily in the area of this particular crime, who has seen this suspect walking and biking dozens of times (as recently as yesterday AM), and who is well aware of his criminal history,” Stoddard wrote, “I encourage area parents to talk to their children and come forward to [county police] with any additional potential incidents.”

No attorney information was listed for Black in this week’s arrest.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime or suspect to call the Special Victims Investigations Division-Child Exploitation Unit at (240) 773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), and callers can remain anonymous.

Victims of rape and sexual assault can call the Montgomery County Victim Assistance and Sexual Assault Program (VASAP) at 240-777-1355 on weekdays or 240-777-4357 for the 24-hour crisis line.