Symbol of the fight against racial segregation gets historic designation

Edward U. Taylor School in Boyds has been added to Montgomery County’s master plan for historic preservation. The County Council voted unanimously to designate the former school as a historic site on July 11.

The school was named for a Howard University graduate and educator who advocated to improve schools for Black children when Montgomery County Public Schools was segregated. He served as the supervisor for MCPS’ schools for Black children. He also advocated for higher teacher salaries and maternity leave/The building was completed in 1952, a year following Taylor’s death. The building is now a storage and processing facility for science kits for MCPS.

Taylor was “instrumental in bringing improved school facilities” for Black students, Rebeccah Ballo, the historic preservation supervisor with the Montgomery County Planning Department, told WTOP.

[WTOP]

Montgomery Parks looking for community input for new skate parks

Advertisement

Montgomery Parks is conducting a survey to get the community’s ideas and input in building and improving the county’s skate parks.

“We want to make Montgomery Parks a skateboarding destination in Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region while providing quality neighborhood amenities for local skaters,” said Christie Ciabotti, project manager for the skate park study, told Montgomery Community Media. “Input from skate park users–including survey data–will help us build the best skate parks possible.”

The survey is open now until Sept. 30.

Advertisement

[Montgomery Community Media]

Police search for Silver Spring liquor store burglars

The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for information that would help identify six suspects who allegedly stole merchandise from a Silver Spring liquor store on July 1,

Advertisement

Surveillance video shows six suspects arrive at the Montgomery County Liquor and Wine store on New Hampshire Avenue in a black Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan and a black BMC 5-Series sedan before forcing entry.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

[WJLA]

Advertisement

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees

In case you missed it…

Advertisement

School board protest leader says there’s ‘no collaboration’ with Moms for Liberty

MoCo development round-up: North Bethesda’s Federal Plaza shopping center to get 500 residential units, mixed-use building

The Heights food hall set to dish out meals in Chevy Chase next month

Advertisement