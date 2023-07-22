Montgomery County Police were involved in an “officer-involved shooting” Saturday in Aspen Hill, the department reported on its Twitter account.

Officers were responding to a scene in the 4300 block of Havard Street, according to a Tweet at 12:51 p.m. The location is off Viers Mill Road, north of the intersection with Randolph Road.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, Tweeted that four people had been taken to local hospitals after an assault. Radio dispatches included references to multiple stabbings; some of those victims were hurt in and around the nearby Unique Thrift Store and taken to Suburban Hospital. Potomac River swimmer in distress leads to MCFRS response on Saturday Update – IAO Viers Mill Road, @mcfrs assisted police w/ injured persons (from assault) found in several nearby locations within close proximity, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported at least 4 patients to local hospitals — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2023

4th District officers responded, but radio chatter indicated a call to bring in support from other districts.

Early Saturday afternoon, dozens of police cars were gathered near the intersection of Havard Street and Colie Drive, lights flashing all down the block. Officers were patrolling the area to keep any oncoming cars or pedestrians out.

MCPD 4th District officers are on scene of an officer involved shooting in the 4300 block of Havard Street.



The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division has been notified and are enroute.



The scene is secured. pic.twitter.com/mEFdn1dUMT — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 22, 2023

County Councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) called the violence “a terrible incident in our community.” In a statement to MoCo360, she said, “As we wait for the official statement from the Attorney General’s office on their investigation, I am glad that the area was quickly secured by our police officers.”

Members of the media were gathered in a taped-off area several houses down from a primary crime scene in anticipation of a press conference slated to begin momentarily.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division has been notified and is heading to the area, police said. The scene is secured, and there is no threat to the community, police tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.