Dill Dinkers officially opened its first indoor pickleball facility in Montgomery County at 4542 Boiling Brook Parkway in the Randolph Hills area of North Bethesda.

This new pickleball spot inhabits the 28,500 square-foot space that formerly housed Launch Trampoline Park, which shut down in 2021.

There are many options to play at the facility, including reserving courts and participating in clinics, leagues and lessons.

Membership fees vary, ranging from $40 monthly to $115 per month for families. Both members and non-members can reserve courts. [The MoCo Show]

New food pantry opened Sunday in North Bethesda

So What Else, a non-profit organization, had the grand opening for their food pantry on 4924 Wyaconda Road in North Bethesda Sunday.

The organization previously had a location in Lakeforest Mall, but when that closed, they needed a new location. This new site is one of many in the county, since So What Else does pop-up food pantries in Rockville, Aspen Hill, Silver Spring and Takoma Park.

The food pantry will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing non-perishable food items. On Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., people can utilize the group’s outdoor pantry, which features special items that are not available during the weekdays.

“It is kind of like a walk up free Farmer’s Market. There is a lot of fresh produce, dairy, eggs, and milk. People can get these items along with some non-perishables to stock up for the week,” said Allie Bonney, So What Else’s Grants and Development Director. [Montgomery Community Media]

Woman drove into tree and died in Poolesville on Thursday

Christl Pedro, 81, of Poolesville died after her car collided with a tree in Poolesville on Friday, Montgomery County Police said in a news release.

Around 9:31 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a single vehicle collision in the 18900 block of Beallsville Road.

Police said that Pedro was alone in her car, driving southbound on Beallsville Road when she suddenly drove off the road and hit a tree.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police. [WTOP]

Today’s weather:

High of 85 degrees with scattered thunderstorms.

