Food pantry holds grand opening for new location in North Bethesda

A food pantry by So What Else, a nonprofit organization, help its grand opening and open house Saturday for its new location in North Bethesda.

The food pantry will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing non-perishable food items [Patch]. Montgomery County officer fatally shoots suspect in four stabbings in Aspen Hill, police say

Officer, man identified after police shoot, kill stabbing suspect in Montgomery County

Maryland Attorney General identifies the officer who shot and killed a suspect accused of stabbing four people.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown identified 19-year-old Franklin Castro Ordonez of Gaithersburg was the man who was believed to have stabbed two people at a thrift store on Veirs Mill Road and two more people elsewhere.

MCDP Officer Justin Lee fired at and killed Ordonez. Lee has been with the department for 1 1/2 years. Investigators were still looking into this incident [DC News Now].

Critical Violations Reported At 15 Rockville Food Establishments

Officials from the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Health inspected food preparation and storage businesses in Montgomery County.

From June 23 to July 23, inspectors identified critical violations at 15 Rockville businesses[Patch].

Today’s weather:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

