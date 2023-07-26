Jorge Rueda Landeros, 53, a man who was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List for 12 years, is being held without bond after his hearing Wednesday regarding the 2010 death of Bethesda resident Sue Marcum.

Marcum met and developed a personal relationship with Landeros around the years 2005 and 2006, according to charging documents.

At the time, Landeros was a yoga instructor and Spanish teacher, and Marcum was a professor at American University.

As their relationship progressed, they became jointly involved in an investment fund, which Marcum made the first contribution to in 2008, the charging document said.

Investigators found a 2008 form from Marcum that listed proceeds from the fund of over $100 million, which was unusual for a university professor, and investigators discovered that Landeros was the sole beneficiary on a $500,000 life insurance policy for Marcum, according to court documents.

Marcum became increasingly concerned and uneasy with the way that Landeros was handling and spending the money in the account, court documents said.

On Oct. 25, 2010, police responded to a report of a death at the 6200 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda. Officers found Marcum dead in her home, and believed it could be a homicide, so investigators then arrived at the scene. Marcum’s home was partially ransacked, and her rear window was forced open, according to court documents.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that according to an autopsy, the cause of Marcum’s death was a combination of blunt force trauma and asphyxia, according to charging documents.

On April 15, 2011, the Montgomery County Crime Laboratory announced that the DNA found on Marcum and at the crime scene matched Landeros’ DNA. Landeros was charged with first-degree murder on April 16, 2011.

Roberto Martinez, supervising attorney for the District Court, represented Landeros and asked the judge to postpone the bond review one day because he just received materials that he had not reviewed with his client yet.

District Court Judge Holly Reed III rejected Martinez’s request. Landeros waived his right to a bond review, so he will be held without bond, and his preliminary hearing will be Aug. 18.

Martinez could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

This bond hearing comes after Landeros was extradited from Mexico, where he had been living for 12 years. He was teaching yoga under the alias León Ferrara in Guadalajara, where he lived alone, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported. On Dec. 13, 2022, the FBI and Mexican police arrested Landeros in Guadalajara without incident and charged him with first-degree murder, according to a press release.

“We did have significant cooperation from the Mexican authorities in gaining this extradition,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said at Wednesday’s press conference.

McCarthy said he has had experience with extraditions before.

“I am familiar with this process. I’ve participated in it before,” McCarthy said. “On the vast majority of occasions, we are successful.”