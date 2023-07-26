The Montgomery County Council will keep its Policing Advisory Commission (PAC), after sponsor councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) withdrew a controversial piece of legislation Tuesday that would’ve repealed the commission.

A bill establishing the PAC passed in December 2019 and went into effect in March 2020. Because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, members weren’t appointed until July 2020. Those members’ terms expired on July 31. The PAC’s role is to advise the council and county executive on police accountability issues, but its role is not involve itself in specific complaints or oversight.

In April 2021, the Maryland General Assembly amended the Maryland Public Safety Article to require each county to have a police accountability board. The county passed a resolution in May 2022 in accordance with state law to establish the board. Members of the Police Accountability Board were appointed on June 28, 2022 to terms that started July 1, 2023. The board is fully staffed with an executive director.



“The members of the PAC felt very strongly about having this space,” Luedtke said in an interview Tuesday after she withdrew the legislation.



Expedited Bill 27-23, co-sponsored by Luedtke and councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3), sought to repeal the commission and to clarify the work of police accountability in the county. FBI’s Most Wanted for 2010 Bethesda homicide will be held without bond



However, after hearing from members of the commission, community members and other councilmembers who opposed the repeal at a public hearing in June, Luedtke said she decided it would be a better approach to instead amend the commission.

At the public hearing last month, commission chair Eric Sterling argued that the commission should remain so it can continue its existing and ongoing work. For example, Sterling said the commission has been working on examining procedures for police department review of video from body-worn cameras, which he said has led the Montgomery County Police Department to explore rewriting its policies.

Luedtke introduced a new piece of legislation Tuesday that would make amendments to how the commission functions. It would also change the name to Community Advisory Commission on Public Safety in hopes of preventing confusion between the commission and the board.

Advertisement

The bill also includes language to clarify that the commission is not responsible for police oversight or handling complaints, which Luedtke said was a common misconception she heard from commission members. Luedtke said her hope is these changes will help the commission focus on community engagement and working collaboratively with the council.

“We did add a line in this that clearly states that this is not an oversight board for the police department now. [The commission] is meant to be collaborative. It’s meant to surface community concerns, talk through best practices, because they do evolve over time,” Luedtke said in an interview Tuesday.

Luedtke said it’s important to understand that the commission does not have the authority to handle complaints against officers. That’s handled by the state-mandated board.

Advertisement

The changes in the bill include staggering terms for members, introducing term limits (members could serve two three-year terms, and increasing the commission from 9 to 15 members – all of whom will have to be approved by the full council. In the past, each councilmember was able to put forward their choice for commission member .

“It’s critical that we have a place in space to have difficult and necessary conversations about policing in our communities,” Luedtke said when she introduced the bill Tuesday. “That space has to be balanced with members who have a wide range of views and positions on various issues. Every member needs to be able to sit at the table and know that their voice is as significant as everyone else’s.”

A public hearing is scheduled for the bill at the council’s next meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Advertisement

Luedtke introduced a second public safety bill, 33-23, on Tuesday. The legislation would create a voluntary 911 registry, allowing residents or their caregivers to self-identify traits that could assist emergency response officers when responding to an emergency.

These can include disabilities and health challenges such as “being non-verbal, sensitive to loud noises or bright lights, prone to avoid eye contact,” according to the legislation.

“Sometimes people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, for example, if confronted with a new thing will be combative. If you know coming in, that’s the cause of the irritation, then it helps everyone understand why, and it also helps our EMS clinicians to not try to think of an alternative medical reason for the agitation. It’s a good thing overall,” Luedtke said.

Advertisement

The legislation was inspired by a piece of legislation in the Maryland General Assembly this session. HB1176, sponsored by Howard County-based Del. Vanessa Atterbeary (D-Dist. 13) would have created a similar statewide 911 registry.

Although the legislation passed the House it was stuck in a Senate committee when the session ended in April, leading Luedtke to work on county legislation. Howard County already has its own program.

“I loved Howard County’s legislation. I didn’t want us as the largest jurisdiction in the state not to have this, especially with the emphasis that we try to have on serving everyone, including and especially those with special needs. This is a way to empower people within their own care,” Luedtke said.

Advertisement

Luedtke has support from co-sponsors Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) and councilmembers Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large), Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) and Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4).

A public hearing is scheduled for the bill at the council’s next meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.