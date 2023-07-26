A house fire at the 11800 block of Goodloe Road, off Dewey Road, caused around $400,000 worth of damage Tuesday morning, Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted.

Piringer first tweeted about the fire at 11:28 a.m., and he said there were heavy flames and smoke when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The 90-degree heat and humidity in the air made it difficult for firefighters to control the flames, but they eventually put it out. Worker who drowned in Potomac pool remembered as family man

The occupants got out of the home safely, but two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer tweeted.

It is unclear how the fire started, but Piringer said that crews found damaged lithium batteries at the scene. [DC News Now]

Metro will install new gates at 10 stations to crack down on fare evasion

Metro announced their plans to install new gates at 10 stations to reduce fare evasion, including two Montgomery County stops: Bethesda and Wheaton.

Metro already installed stronger gates at the Fort Totten station on the Green Line to prevent people from jumping over them, which passengers saw Tuesday morning.

“The bottom line is fare evasion is not okay, and we will continue our efforts to ensure everyone is respecting the community’s system and each other,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a release.

The gates will be installed at: Pentagon City, Bethesda, Vienna, Mount Vernon Square, Addison Road, Congress Heights, Wheaton, Federal Center SW and Court House station. [NBC4]

Bethesda begins its outdoor movie series on Friday

The Bethesda Woodmont Triangle is hosting its 19th annual outdoor movie series starting this Friday.

On the corner of Norfolk and Auburn Avenues, visitors can enjoy three nights of blockbuster movies for free. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs since seating will be limited.

Here are the dates and movies for each night:

Friday, July 28: Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Saturday, August 5: 50 First Dates

Friday, August 11: Top Gun: Maverick

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 93 degrees and 55% humidity.

In case you missed it…

The new GOAT? Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps’ record at world swimming championship

Worker who drowned in Potomac pool remembered as family man

Political Notes: New faces join race for 6th Congressional District

