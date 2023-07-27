A little-known government permitting process used thousands of times each year was recently thrust into the spotlight after an alleged Jan. 6 insurrectionist made threats to a government official while livestreaming himself from Takoma Park’s Piney Branch Elementary School cafeteria.

Permitting officials said the incident raised concerns, but emphasized that most permit requests are carried out without conflict.

Washington state resident Tyler Taranto, 51, is being held without bond until his trial, having been deemed “both a danger to the community and a flight risk” by federal officials after he made threats to former President Barack Obama and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8). In June, Taranto filmed himself threatening Raskin while at the Piney Branch event. MCPS considers developing mobile app to communicate with families

Asked whether the incident involving Taranto raised concern about the permit process, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Ramona Bell-Pearson said that “of course, it raised concerns.” She said that Taranto’s name was not affiliated with the permit granted to Make America Safe Again (MASA) and that if the permitting office ever sees a name or description in a permit request that raises questions, staff will follow up with additional research.

“We do as many checks as we can,” she said. “We try not to go blindly into situations, but we’re also a community user function and that’s our function. It’s a balancing act that we have to do—but yeah, it was concerning to hear about.”

MASA advocates for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists and made the booking for the purpose of showing a pro-insurrection documentary including footage from Jan. 6, court documents show.

Piney Branch Principal Christine Oberdorf told families in a letter shortly after the incident that MASA’s booking was made following “established protocols and procedures for community use” and that Taranto was not affiliated with the permit request. However, the nature of the incident has led to community concern about the booking process and the safeguards that protect it, with over two dozen county residents writing to MoCo360 asking for clarity.

The county’s Community Use of Public Facilities department, or CUPF, is responsible for processing between 40,000 and 50,000 permits every year, with approximately 98% of those permits pertaining to the use of school facilities, according to CUPF core services manager Ron Maxson.

Reservations are handled online via the county government website, where anyone can peruse a list of available spaces and fill out a form to make a reservation, Maxson explained. For example, an MCPS classroom can be rented out for as little as $7 an hour, according to the current fee schedule. Maxson said sports events are by far the most common bookings.

“Most of the reservations go through without a review, because the person answered all the questions [in the form] properly and we assume they’re being honest,” he said. “We have very few issues with customers answering the questions—number of people, type of event, that kind of thing.”

Ramona Bell-Pearson clarified that the description of an intended event may give rise to more review or additional requirements. “If it’s a large event expecting 300 people or more, we require security and building service workers [to be present],” she said. “If they hit the 300-person mark, we automatically assess security.”

Bell-Pearson is one of four administrators within the county’s core management team and is responsible for overseeing land use and development issues. She clarified that security personnel are provided by the school system and that there’s a separate process in place if a group would like to request the presence of Montgomery County Police officers at an event.

When asked whether booking permits ever result in stolen or missing property, Maxson said “it does happen on occasion.”

“Typically, they’re very minor things that may come up missing,” Maxson said. “We reimburse the school for whatever may have been stolen or damaged, and then we ask the [booking] group to reimburse us. And if they don’t, we take legal steps.”

Maxson said CUPF handles a “handful” of these incidents every year—between five and six, he estimated, adding that the damaged property usually amounts to under $100. “In general, we have good community respect for the assets being used,” he said. “Probably at least 60 to 70% of permit requests come from people who live in the community where the school is located.”

If someone violates their permit or causes damage and isn’t willing to be held responsible, Bell-Pearson said CUPF can ban them from receiving permits again.

“We have checks and balances built in,” she said. “For the most part, we’ve been very fortunate not to have any real dangerous or significant incidents occur.”

Maxson said one of the most unique aspects of the program is its Interagency Community Board, currently comprised of a dozen officials and community stakeholders who work together to advocate for safe, efficient facility access.

The board was established in 1978 and has become a model across the country, Maxson said, adding that “we’ve had probably a dozen or more jurisdictions come to us to consult on how to make their own programs better and more accessible.”

Bell-Pearson said CUPF is reconciling its budget from the fiscal year that just ended and still processing vouchers and invoices. She said she would be able to provide financial information about the total revenue raised from school property reservations within the span of two weeks.