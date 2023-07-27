In August 2022, Kayelee Gates and her fiancé Christian Capraro found hidden cameras at an Airbnb they were staying at in Silver Spring. On July 13 the couple filed a lawsuit for more than $75,000 against the owner of the home, Christopher Goisse, for allegedly planting the cameras.

According to court documents, the couple found two cameras in their room and another in the bathroom. When officers responded to the home, located on Dale Drive, they reportedly found a video recording device disguised as a smoke detector in the basement where another guest was staying.

Fox5 reported that Goisse has denied any wrongdoing and said the guests may have planted the cameras. The Montgomery County police are not commenting on the case due to the pending litigation. [Fox5] Fugitive in AU professor’s 2010 Bethesda murder gets his day in U.S. court

Gaithersburg Taiwanese restaurant listed as a ‘Hidden Gem’ by influencers

Bao Bei, a Taiwanese restaurant in North Bethesda serving fluffy handmade bao buns and other street food from the country was listed among the best “hidden gem” restaurants in the DC area chosen by food influencers – the only Montgomery County restaurant included in the Washingtonian Magazine feature.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Kevin Hsieh, who graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 2013. It is run as a ghost kitchen, meaning the food is only available for pick-up and delivery and is discretely located at 11910 Parklawn Drive #0 in the Parklawn Center. [MoCo Show]

Advertisement

Local artists wanted for new public mural in downtown Bethesda

The city of Bethesda is seeking artists for a new public mural part of the “Paint the Town Project.” The mural will be located at the Norfolk Avenue Streetery, between St. Elmo Avenue and Cordell Avenue.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation, Bethesda Arts & Entertainment District and the Bethesda Urban Partnership are behind the project. They are seeking artists 18 years or older that live in the Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia area that have experience with large scale mural design and installation.

Advertisement

Artists who are interested in applying can visit BethesdaArts.Submittable.com or email artist@bethesda.org. Call 301-215-6660, extension 117, with any questions. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather: Sunny and a high of 98 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Advertisement

MoCo to expect extreme heat this weekend

FBI’s Most Wanted for 2010 Bethesda homicide will be held without bond

Montgomery County Council will keep Policing Advisory Commission, introduces 911 legislation

Advertisement