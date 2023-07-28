A defendant charged with murdering both his pregnant girlfriend and a gas station clerk was found competent to stand trial on Wednesday. Torrey Moore, 32, will face two separate murder trials in April and May of 2024.

Moore was first arrested in December 2022 and charged with murdering 61-year-old Dash-in clerk Ayalew Wondimu. When police served a search warrant at Moore’s apartment complex, The Enclave, they discovered the body of Moore’s 26-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Denise Middleton. Middleton had been shot multiple times, and the autopsy suggested her body had been decomposing for months before its discovery.

Moore underwent a mental competency evaluation in December and was found incompetent to stand trial. However, that decision was reversed in court on Wednesday. [MyMCM]

Spanish-speaking cartoon figure helps pedestrians navigate traffic signals

An animated cartoon character first used in county health campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic is making a reappearance in county government videos. This time, La Abuelina is helping Spanish-speaking pedestrians navigate a certain kind of traffic signal called a pedestrian hybrid beacon, or PHB.

Montgomery County Vision Zero Coordinator Wade Holland acknowledged that the signals can be confusing to residents. There are currently 20 PHBs installed across the county, and Holland said 20 more are in development. [WTOP]

Silver Spring restaurant hosts oyster eating contest

All Set Restaurant & Bar—a popular downtown Silver Spring eatery—will be celebrating National Oyster Day by hosting its inaugural oyster-eating contest on Saturday, August 5. Contestants can register online through All Set’s website by submitting an event waiver and paying a $25 registration fee.

Each competitor will be tasked with eating as many oysters as they can in under a minute. The winner will receive one dozen oysters daily for one calendar year plus free All Set merchandise and their photo posted on All Set’s social media. [MyMCM]

Today’s weather

Hot and cloudy, with temperatures reaching 96 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rainfall.

