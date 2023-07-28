A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 28 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man in a dispute over $20 in May 2020 in Rockville, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schweitzer sentenced Jaime Havier Lee of an unconfirmed address to 40 years in prison—suspending all but 28—in the death of Cornelius Lyon, 36. Lee will serve five years of supervised probation upon release, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Lee had been convicted of second-degree murder May 15. MoCo police cars go stealthy in effort to catch traffic violations

On May 2, 2020, at around 12:50 p.m., Lee was let into an apartment in the 700 block of Lenmore Avenue in Rockville and joined Lyon and others inside, according to charging documents.

Lee and Lyon then became involved in an intense argument over $20. That escalated into a fight in which Lee stabbed Lyon in the face, chest, left arm and neck, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses said everyone fled the apartment after the stabbing, including Lyon, who walked to Frederick Avene to try to get help, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Advertisement

Shortly after, Montgomery County and Rockville City police officers responded to the 100 block of Frederick Avenue, which was about half a mile from the apartment, for a report of an injured person. Officers found Lyon on the ground; he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police department press release.

Detectives found a blood trail from Lyon’s body back to the apartment, charging documents said.

Lee’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Advertisement