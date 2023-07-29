One person is dead and two are injured after a car collided with a guardrail in the area of Veirs Mill Road and Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville early Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

MCPD 1st District officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene around 5:49 a.m. Saturday and concluded after a preliminary investigation that a black Honda Civic had left the roadway and collided with a guardrail, according to an MCPD news release.

The driver, an adult male, was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital, according to MCPD. The two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

MCPD’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the crash, according to MCPD.

This story is developing and will be updated.