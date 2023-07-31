The MoCo development round-up is the newest addition to MoCo360’s coverage of growth across the county with summaries of progress reports of various projects.

Reporter’s note: On Thursday, the Montgomery County planning board held its last meeting before summer recess. The next meeting will be on Sept. 7.

Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan reimagines the upcounty community

The Montgomery County Planning department is developing a sector plan for the Clarksburg area that will examine under-developed portions of the community for new development opportunities–some of which have not changed in the last 30 years.

In the process, planners will look at land use, zoning, transportation, and environmental and historic resources, make recommendations about how to update the 1994 plan and potentially change land use and zoning. The plan will examine areas in the transit corridor, specifically on the eastern side of I-270.

On June 26 the Montgomery Planning approved the plan’s scope of work, which outlines the planning department’s approach to the plan, boundary areas, public engagement strategy and timeline. Approval is the first step in the master planning process, according to Montgomery Planning.

The next step in the process is outreach and visioning with Clarksburg community members, residents, business owners and the tech and life sciences communities to determine how to best reimagine a thriving Clarksburg.

On Wednesday, the planning team hosted a community kick-off meeting, and more opportunities to participate are to come. Families displaced by downed wires and trees following severe thunderstorms

Patrick Butler, an upcounty planner at Montgomery Planning told MoCo360 in an email that about more than 75 Clarksburg residents came to the community meeting. He said many were excited about the plan and expressed that they would like more retail and improved infrastructure in the sector plan area.

Montgomery Parks close to selling Warner Mansion and Carriage House for residential units

The historic Warner Circle Park in Kensington’s Historic District will get 17 new residential condominiums developed on the property. Montgomery Parks and the county government are moving to transfer ownership of the Circle Manor and Carriage House at the park to Washington Landmark Construction company and the Historic Preservation Commission has approved the proposed work, a news release said.

D.C.-based Washington Landmark Construction company is taking the next steps to finish project design documents and obtain necessary permits. The sale of the buildings will be finalized when the documents and permits are complete.

“Montgomery Parks is pleased that the historic circle mansion and carriage house will be used for housing in a beautiful park setting, and we are excited to work with Washington Landmark Construction to bring these buildings back to the community,” Mike Riley, director of Montgomery Parks, said in a press release. “We look forward to finalizing the sale so that WLC can begin construction.”

According to the news release, construction will include renovation of the carriage house and mansion. Work on the site is expected to begin in fall 2023 and will take about 18 months to complete, according to Montgomery Parks.

61 single-family homes and two new commercial buildings approved at Kingsview Station

Plans for the construction of 61 single-family homes and two commercial buildings on the southeastern quadrant of Clopper (MD Route 117) and Germantown (MD Route 118) roads, were approved by the Montgomery County planning board July 13. Kingsview Station Joint Venture is leading the charge on the Germantown project.

According to project plans, 12.5% of residential units will be moderately priced dwelling units. In addition, sidewalks along the property line will be redone to be 11 feet wide to accommodate biking and passing. Also, a right turn slip lane – a type of road design that separate right-turning traffic – on Germantown Road and Clopper Road will also be removed to improve bike and pedestrian safety.

There will be two phases of construction on the project, the first will construct residential units and open recreational space, and the second will finish off the site with the commercial buildings. Next to the site is the Clopper Road Park & Ride Lot, and across from Montgomery County Fire Station 22 and the Kingsview Village center.

