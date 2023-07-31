Dozens of downed trees reported all over county due to severe thunderstorms, families displaced

Following severe thunderstorms throughout the county on Friday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials responded to over 200 calls in two hours, many about downed wires and trees throughout the area.

According to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, there were no serious injuries but several families were displaced due to the damage to their homes. One dead, two injured in single-vehicle crash at Veirs Mill Road and Twinbrook Parkway

Piringer said over 200 calls for service were handled by the department in just a two hour period from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In comparison, Piringer said typically only 350 to 400 for service are made over the course of an entire day.

[DC News Now]

13 boaters rescued from Potomac River during severe thunderstorm

Advertisement

Thirteen boaters were rescued from the Montgomery County side of the Potomac River after getting caught in a severe thunderstorm Friday evening.

The boaters managed to make it to the shore and called 911, fire officials said. Swiftwater rescue boat crews responded to the call, arriving at a part of the river located by Sycamore Landing Road and Riley’s Lock around 6:30 p.m. The area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at that time.

According to Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer, there were no injuries and the boaters protected themselves by holding their boat over their heads.

Advertisement

Piringer said the boaters were in a difficult, remote area. The county dispatched swiftwater rescue boats and were able to help the boaters to safety on the Seneca Creek boat ramp.

[WTOP]

EagleBank plans to lay off employees

Advertisement

Bethesda-based Eagle Bancorp Inc., the parent company of EagleBank, plans to lay off employees as part of its efforts to reduce expenses.

According to its second quarter earnings report, the banking institution plans to implement a “reduction-in-force,” at the start of the third quarter. This is expected to save $2.4 million in the second half of the year and create another $5.8 million in savings in 2024, the company said. A spokesperson for EagleBank declined to comment to the Washington Business Journal on how many employees will be impacted.

The bank has recently been closing branches as their individual leases expire.

Advertisement

[The Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny with a high of 84 degrees

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Bethesda native Katie Ledecky breaks Michael Phelps’ record for most world swimming titles

North Bethesda food pantry gets fresh start after being forced out by Lakeforest Mall closure

Advertisement

MoCo police cars go stealthy in effort to catch traffic violations