An underage male was arrested last week for shoplifting at a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Wheaton, according to Montgomery County Police. Once apprehended, police searched the juvenile and found a loaded handgun without a serial number—commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.”

The incident took place at the Westfield Wheaton Shopping Mall around 1 a.m., July 25. Officers followed more than one suspect to a nearby Safeway and apprehended the juvenile male, whose identity has not been released. He has been charged as an adult with theft and firearm possession charges, police say. [WJLA]

A Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company recently secured a $500 million contract that will fund the development of a new nuclear-powered spacecraft.

The Lockheed Martin Corporation is one of the largest aerospace companies supporting the U.S. military. The new contract it won from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARP) will sponsor the creation of an innovative spacecraft able to travel through space at a faster rate without running out of fuel. [WTOP]

Montgomery County Police officers will be visiting communities across the region today in celebration of National Night Out, an annual even geared at strengthening the relationship between residents and local police forces.

A variety of block parties, live music events and other activities are scheduled today at over two dozen locations throughout the county. Hyperlocal police departments in Gaithersburg, Rockville and Takoma Park will be hosting their own events to celebrate the occasion. [MyMCM]

Mostly sunny with temperatures reaching 84 degrees and humidity peaking in the afternoon around 50 percent.

