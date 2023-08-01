Malia’s Kitchen has closed in Westfield Montgomery mall but will continue as the business reverts to its food truck model from which it started in 2017.

The restaurant opened in the mall’s food court at 7101 Democracy Blvd. in Bethesda, in September 2022, after five years of success as a mobile operation. The business, named after the owner’s daughter, offers homestyle cooking featuring crab mac and cheese, fried fish, fried chicken, chopped brisket, pulled pork and collard greens.

Malia’s Kitchen owner Adonis Adams, opened a second eatery in the mall, Adonni’s Desserts, in December that also closed in July. The dessert shop offered some of the same sweets that can be found at Malia’s Kitchen including sweet potato pie, bread pudding, banana pudding and assorted cake and also featured cookies, fried Oreos, brownies, funnel cake fries and muffins.

Adams said he spent thousands of dollars opening both businesses in the mall and was on a temporary one-year lease for both locations.

Adams said he intended to relocate his businesses together to the former location of Butter Me Up, which also closed earlier this year. After negotiations fell through and Adonni’s Desserts was offered a prohibitively higher rent, Adams said he decided to close both businesses.

Westfield Montgomery representatives said it’s not their policy to disclose details regarding tenant performance or individual leasing agreements but said through a spokesperson, “We enjoyed having Malia’s Kitchen and Adonni’s Desserts at the center and loved inviting them and having them participate in various events and activations at the center.”.

Representatives also said that they don’t have any new business taking over the spaces at this time.

Further contributing to his decision, Adams estimates that the mall’s foot traffic was decreasing about 20% to 30% monthly.

Although Malia’s Kitchen will continue out of its food truck, Adonni’s Dessert is completely closed, Adams said. The food truck will resume business at 3700 University Blvd. in Kensington by the BP gas station starting Aug. 2. It will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

Adams said he would still like to pursue a permanent brick-and-mortar location in the future as he already has the equipment.

“I do desire to open up a restaurant seating maybe 50 to 60 people,” he said. “That is on my radar. I have someone looking into perhaps the White Oak Town Center area.”

The food truck will also focus on catering for the mean time, which can be arranged through its website.

