A 19-year-old from Damascus was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy for allegedly providing the murder weapon for a Father’s Day homicide, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).

Khamani Imes allegedly provided a gun to Isaiah Brown-Hawkins, 16, which he used in the homicide of James Joel Austin, 33, on June 18. Brown-Hopkins allegedly shot Austin at the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Road.

Brown-Hawkins then allegedly fled the scene in Austin’s Honda located in Washington, D.C. Police did not find Austin with the vehicle and are still unable to locate him, police said. Law enforcement and community members come together for MoCo’s National Night Out

MCPD arrested Imes Tuesday at his home on Bethesda Church Road. MCPD Major Crimes detectives and the MCPD SWAT Unit conducted a search of the home and located a firearm. Imes was initially arrested for underage possession of a firearm, police said.

Police said that Imes was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.