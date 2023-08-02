A man who was driving the wrong way on I-270, near the outer loop of I-495, crashed into two vehicles late Tuesday night, killing one woman and injuring nine people, Maryland State Police (MSP) said in a press release.

A vehicle traveling southbound on I-270 north near Rockledge Drive first came to the attention of police around 11:45 p.m. when multiple witnesses called the Rockville Barrack of the MSP.

Jayleen Hannor, 23, of Macon, Georgia, was allegedly driving the white Mercedes SUV the wrong way and ended up crashing into a Lexus and a Nissan Pathfinder, according to early investigations.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police. Two adults and three children in the Nissan and five adults in the Lexus were injured, police added.

Hannor fled the scene after the crash, which occurred in the area of I-495 at Maryland Route 355, but was taken into custody shortly after and transported to the Rockville Barrack of the MSP, police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash, and charges are pending at this time, police said.

Montgomery County Police also responded to the scene, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with closing I-495 after the crash, according to police.