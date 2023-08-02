The Montgomery County Anti-Hate Task Force hosted its second meeting Tuesday on Zoom.

All six cohort groups representing the Jewish, Black/African American, LGBTQ+, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Latino/Hispanic and Muslim communities were present at the meeting.

The meeting featured a presentation by Montgomery County Public Schools leaders to provide a plan to combat hate and bias incidents in schools. Man driving the wrong way on I-270 killed 1, injured 9

The task force was adopted on June 27, and they hosted their first meeting on July 11.

The Anti-Hate Task Force will have several more meetings in the next few months and plans to present final recommendations in late November. [The MoCo Show]

Montgomery College will host registration open house Thursday

Advertisement

Montgomery College will host a registration open house at their Germantown Campus on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.

According to Montgomery College’s website, prospective students can attend the open house to get help with submitting an admission application, register for classes, turn in financial aid requirements and other aspects of registration.

Students can sign up for the open house here. [Montgomery Community Media]

Advertisement

Takoma Park Police search for suspect of July 2022 murder

Takoma Park Police ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the July 2022 murder of a mobile mechanic at Advance Auto Parts.

Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid was working as a mobile mechanic at the Advance Auto Parts parking lot in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Ave when he was approached by the suspect and fatally shot, said Cathy Plevy, spokesperson for the Takoma Park Police.

Advertisement

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of those responsible for the murder.

Takoma Park Police urges anyone with information about the shooting or security camera footage of the incident to contact lead investigator Detective Charles Earle at 301-891-7127 (desk), 240-753-2734 (cell), or charlese@takomaparkmd.gov.

Also, police said that people can provide anonymous tips by calling Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-TIPS (8477), submitting a tip online, or via the P3 Tips app. [Source of the Spring]

Advertisement

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 85 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Advertisement

Gaithersburg driver convicted for killing couple walking to vote on Election Day

Leader in MCPS principals union voices concern over LGBTQ+ curriculum rollout, internal memo reveals

How physical and emotional health factor into choosing when to retire

Advertisement