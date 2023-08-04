An accidental chemical mix generated fumes that sent five workers at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus to the hospital early Friday, according to a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

David Pazos, acting public information officer for the agency, said Friday afternoon that the adult workers had been cleaning the floors when they mixed the floor stripper and sealer chemicals.

Another acting spokesman, James Carpenter, had announced on social media earlier in the day that at around 12:31 a.m. Friday, the agency responded to an “inhalation emergency” call for multiple patients at 20200 Observation Drive in Germantown, which is the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology on campus. Damascus man, 19, charged with providing murder weapon in Father’s Day homicide ICYMI last night at approximately 1231hrs: INHALATION EMEGENCY – MULTIPLE PATIENTS * 20200 OBSERVATION DR * GERMANTOWN * LOC: MONTGOMERY COLLEGE GERMANTOWN * Units: PE734, PE729, T734, A734, M729, HM728, SU725, BC705. @mcfrs @mcfrsPIO — James Carpenter (@mcfrsPIO33) August 4, 2023

Once the units were on scene, they investigated an odor that caused the people working in the building to suffer respiratory irritation. The agency’s Hazmat team discovered that chemicals were accidentally mixed, causing respiratory reactions, and then worked to ventilate the area, Carpenter said on Twitter, now called X.

Personnel examined the six adult patients at the scene who had mild respiratory irritation and transported five to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening conditions, Carpenter said.

Advertisement