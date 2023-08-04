Commanders’ No. 1 fan celebrates 99th birthday in style

Melba Jacobson, of Silver Spring celebrated her 99th birthday and more than 80 years as a fan of the Washington Commanders on Tuesday. The team serenaded Jacobson with the “Happy Birthday” song to the longtime fan and gave her a jersey signed by defensive end Chase Young.

Young wears the number 99, the same number as Jacob’s age.

Jacobson has seen the team go through two name changes, an NFL championship win, its first Super Bowl appearance, every Super Bowl victory and every owner since the team moved to the D.C. area in 1937.

[WTOP]

“Right from the Start” event focuses on county health disparity

Advertisement

Montgomery County is hosting a free event in hopes of drawing awareness to a major health disparity in the county. Fetal and infant losses occur at a higher rate in the Black community, according to county data. Black births accounted for 35% of fetal and infant losses but only represented approximately 21% of all births in 2022, , according to the County Health Department.

“Right from the Start”will focus on prenatal and infant health care through a variety of presentations. Topics will span from preconception and prenatal health, breastfeeding, community support for families, Doula support, developmental milestones and mental health.

“Right from the Start” will take place Aug. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at the White Oak Community Center in Silver Spring. Registration is available online or by calling. 240-777-3118.

Advertisement

[Montgomery Community Media]

McGinty’s owner to open Whelan’s Beer & Wine

The owners of the popular McGinty’s Public House and Astro Lab Brewing, both based in downtown Silver Spring, will open Whelan’s Beer & Wine this week.

Advertisement

The store will be located at 9812 Falls Road in Potomac Village.

Whelan’s will offer an onsite bar with 12 beers on tap and curated wines by the glass in addition to selling retail beer and wine.

Owner Greg Whelan opened McGinty’s with Brian Dolphin at Ellsworth Place in 2006. He co-owns the store with wife Emma, owner of Astro Lab Brewing, which closed in May.

Advertisement

[Source of The Spring]

Today’s weather

50% chance of rain showers with a high of 79 degrees

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

MoCo Little League teams claim three state titles

Spike in MCPS hate bias reports prompts mandatory training for administrators

Advertisement

Damascus man, 19, charged with providing murder weapon in Father’s Day homicide