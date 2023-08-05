Duck Duck Goose, the fine-dining staple that has served Bethesda since 2016, will rebrand as a fast-casual burger restaurant in early September, its operators announced this week.

The birth of Duck Duck Goose, at 7929 Norfolk Ave., brought more than commercial success to Chef Ashish Alfred: The 27-seat restaurant was his first business after overcoming a drug and alcohol addiction, according to a news release from the restaurant.

The restaurant racked up accolades including being named Best Restaurant in Maryland in Southern Living magazine and Best Bruch by Washingtonian magazine. Alfred himself was recognized by the Restaurant Association of Maryland as Chef of the Year in 2019. Chemical spill at Montgomery College Germantown campus sends five to hospital

Despite its successes, the eatery’s profit margins have plummeted with the rising costs of doing business, according to the release. The restaurant space is about 1,100 square feet, including interior and the seasonal outdoor patio, with no ability to add seating.

Alfred decided to shift the business from fine-dining Duck Duck Goose to fast-casual Good Ducking Burger to better utilize the space, according to the release.

“Growth can be painful, but it’s the right decision for the business,” Alfred said in the release. “I can keep trying to make things work, but when it’s time to change, it’s time to change.”

Advertisement

Good Ducking Burger’s menu will include classic burgers, fries and chicken sandwiches. Some items are the “Delhi Hot Fried Chicken” sandwich, which has butter chicken sauce, green chutney and yogurt aioli; the “Pato Del Sur,” which is topped with plantains, duck confit and a sunny-side up egg; and “Bollywood Fries,” which are double fries topped with tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, yogurt sauce and chaat masala.

Alfred has two other Duck Duck Goose locations in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., which will remain open.

This story will be updated.

Advertisement