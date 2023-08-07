A 12-year-old was shot in the foot late Sunday night in Germantown at the 12700 block of Sesame Seed Court, Montgomery County Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

Around 11:33 p.m., a caller reported the shooting, saying they heard seven to eight shots, and that the victim had a “hole in her foot,” according to the police dispatch.

The caller saw a man get into a light-colored vehicle and speed off; he was seen heading toward Clopper Road, according to police communications.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody, the scene is secured and there is no threat to the public at this time, police said on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.