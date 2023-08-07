Firefighters rescue two people from burning apartment building in Silver Spring area

Two people were left seriously injured after an apartment fire at Enclave Silver Spring Apartment.

First responders were called to the 20-story high-rise around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Two adults were rescued from an apartment with life-threatening injuries. The two were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions [WJLA]. Monday Storm Update: Severe storm warning extended

County will host free vaccination clinics in August leading up to new school year

Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will provide free vaccine clinics for students as the 2023-2024 school year approaches.

MCPS students are required to be vaccinated on the first day of school or provide proof of a scheduled vaccination appointment within the first 20 days.

Advertisement

The immunizations that will be offered are:

-Tdap

-Meningococcal (MCV4)

-Meningococcal B

-Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

-Varicella (chickenpox)

Students can get vaccinated at the Dennis Avenue Health Center, Germantown Health Center, Silver Spring Health Center, Westfield Wheaton Mall and the School Health Services Immunization Center.

Advertisement

[WJLA]

Fire in basement of Wheaton restaurant injures 1

One person was left injured after a fire broke out at restaurant in Wheaton Sunday Morning.

Advertisement

The fire occurred in the basement of Rumba Y Carbon. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. There was still moderate damage at the scene after firefighters extinguished the flames [WUSA9].

Today’s weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. High near 90.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Opinion: MoCo LGBTQ+ opt-out debate should focus on facts, not misrepresentations

Chemical spill at Montgomery College Germantown campus sends five to hospital

Bethesda fine-dining staple to transition into a fast-casual burger spot

Advertisement