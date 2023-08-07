This story, published at 1:12 p.m. Aug. 7, 2023, will be continuously updated with live coverage.

5:20 p.m.:

NWS said the severe thunderstorm warning for Germantown, Rockville and Gaithersburg is extended until 5:45 p.m. Wheaton restaurant fire deemed ‘suspicious,’ investigators say

4:50 p.m.:

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning for Olney and Montgomery Village until 5:15 p.m., and there could be wind gusts to 80 mph, NWS said.

4:45 p.m.:

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Germantown and Rockville until 5:15 p.m., and the storm will contain wind gusts up to 70 mph, according to NWS.

Also, there have been numerous closures in the last hour due to the inclement weather:

Montgomery County Circuit Court closed at 3:30 p.m.

MCPS buildings and facilities closed at 3:30 p.m. for non-essential employees.

MoCo Recreation outdoor pools closed at 4 p.m.

MoCo Recreation camps, classes and programs after 5 p.m. were canceled

1:55 p.m.:

The NWS issued a Tornado Watch for Montgomery County that will be in effect until 9 p.m. Monday. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Montgomery County for Monday, August 7th, from 1:20 pm until 9:00 PM. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter if a warning is issued. More info: https://t.co/CDpYLSS7ti — Montgomery Co OEMHS (@ReadyMontgomery) August 7, 2023

1:12 p.m.: Montgomery County residents can expect severe storms Monday afternoon and evening, with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for “high confidence that many storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail and/or tornadoes.”

County and state officials advised residents to get off roads, charge up devices and stock up essentials for the window between 2 and 11 p.m.

The agency placed the area at the fourth point (“moderate”) on a five-point scale of severity.

“Some perspective: This is the first moderate risk for severe weather in at least 10 years for much of our forecast area,” NWS Baltimore-Washington announced Monday morning on social media.

NWS added that damaging winds are the primary threat.

The NWS issued a Tornado Watch for Montgomery County that will be in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) advises residents to:

Charge devices (phones, flashlights, laptops) in advance

Stock up on basic supplies

Secure outdoor furniture

Fuel vehicles

Have a plan ready to quickly seek shelter in a sturdy building away from windows if warnings are issued

Also, the Maryland State Highway Administration advises that people driving in the storm to reduce their speed, increase driving distance, and turn on their headlights.

Earl Stoddard, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer in Montgomery County, advised residents to avoid traveling during the peak storm period and to watch for pedestrians and bicyclists amid potential signal outages. Great advice below. Remember to treat signal outages as 4-way stops! 🚦 https://t.co/RUqD82LrS8 pic.twitter.com/sQQilHENqQ Advertisement August 7, 2023

Watches and warnings will be issued via the Alert Montgomery, which can send texts, emails or voice messages

Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service’s spokesperson, urged residents to report power outages in the area to PEPCO by calling 1-877-737-2662.