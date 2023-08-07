The cause of a large fire Sunday morning at a Wheaton restaurant that left one employee injured appears “suspicious in nature,” Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said Monday on social media.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency personnel responded to a fire in the basement of Rumba Y Carbon, at 11222 Grandview Ave., off Viers Mill Road. There were 65 firefighters at the scene to combat the blaze, Piringer said Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One employee suffered minor burn injuries and was transported to an area hospital, according to Piringer.

The damage totaled around $750,000, including $500,000 to the structure and $250,000 to the contents, and the establishment remains closed, Piringer announced Monday.

The fire is still under investigation. On Monday morning, Piringer told MoCo360 that he cannot share any more information about the investigation at this time.