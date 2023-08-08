While Beyoncé prepared to play her second show at FedEx Field Sunday, her husband and sister went to brunch at Opal, an American bistro in Washington’s Chevy Chase neighborhood.

Social media posts revealed Jay-Z and Solange were in the 80-seat dining room for hours, later posing for a photo with the restaurant’s staff. Storm Update: Most debris is cleared and power outages resolved

“Jay-Z was laughing, clapping, being so kind to staff. Love to see it,” Kelly Pace Hayes, a marketing and social media consultant posted on X (formerly Twitter). View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoCo360 (@moco360.media)

Later that night, Beyoncé performed after chaotic rain delays that prompted her team to pay $100,000 to keep the Metro running after its regular closing time.

Opal, which opened in October 2022, has earned positive reviews. David Hagedorn, dining critic for Bethesda Magazine and MoCo360, says “Opal has the makings of a great neighborhood restaurant—a talented chef at the helm; affable, well-versed servers; and a (mostly) unfussy seasonal menu.” Spotted: @solangeknowles, @sc & crew at Opal in Chevy Chase, DC enjoying brunch for hours. Jay-Z was laughing, clapping, being so kind to staff. Love to see it. @OverheardWDC @WashProbs @Eater_DC @eat_dc @OverheardWDC #RenaissanceTour #OpalDC pic.twitter.com/HgrR9OodlD Advertisement August 6, 2023