Montgomery County to offer free back-to-school vaccination clinics through August

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) plans to hold free vaccination clinics throughout August to prepare for the upcoming school year.

As required by Maryland law, students must be vaccinated and either show proof of vaccination on the first day of school or show proof of a scheduled vaccination appointment within the first 20 days [WJLA].

IRS fines Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee for not paying federal taxes

The Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee owes approximately $14,000 in fines to the Internal Revenue Service for two years of unpaid federal taxes, a budget document shows.

According to a fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, the committee, which is a volunteer-run operation responsible for getting local Democrats elected, nominating politicians for open seats in the General Assembly and raising money for the party, owes the federal government $13,608 in fines and fees for not paying taxes in 2017 and 2018 [The Baltimore Sun].

Redevelopment of Loehmann’s Plaza Proposed in Rockville

Rosenfeld Investments sent a letter to the community informing them of plans to redevelop the Loehmann’s Plaza shopping center, located at 5200 Randolph Rd. in Rockville earlier this year.

The plans include a proposed mixed-use development including up to 50,000 square feet of retail use and up to 750,000 square feet of residential use with up to 650 dwelling units. The first phase of the project would be up to 84 of the dwelling units with a 23,000 SF grocery store with other development to occur in future years [The MoCo Show].

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

