An MS-13 member from Colesville aided in the murder of a suspected informant—including dropping a rock on his head and disposing of evidence—according to his guilty plea in a racketeering conspiracy, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Kevin Alexander Castillo Calderon, 25, also known as “Fantasma,” “Ghost,” “Eterno” and “Josue Argueta Gonzalez,” acknowledged he was a member and associate of Weedams Locos Salvatrucha, (“WLS”), an Adelphi-based MS-13 clique, according to his plea agreement.

MS-13 is an "international criminal organization composed primarily of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador, with members operating in the State of Maryland, including Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and Frederick County, as well as throughout the United States," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

On Aug. 8, 2020, WLS members, including Castillo Calderon, WLS leader Brayan Alexander Torres, 29, and Franklyn Sanchez, 26, gathered at a park in Prince George’s County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Castillo Calderon and other members agreed to murder a victim, who is not named, because he was suspected of cooperating with law enforcement and owed Sanchez a debt, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sanchez and another member murdered the victim and dragged the body to a stream, leaving it there while Castillo Calderon then took a huge rock and dropped it on the victim’s head. After worrying that DNA was left on the body and that they would be caught, Sanchez ordered the others to help bury the victim and Castillo Calderon disposed of the murder weapon and the victim’s cell phone, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s body was later found with a bullet wound to the head, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

During his time with MS-13, Castillo Calderon also collected extortion payments (“rents”) from victims, who made the payments under the threat of death or injury. Often, gang members used baseball bats, firearms and other weapons to collect rent payments, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Castillo Calderon agreed to a plea deal with the government and if accepted by the court, he will be sentenced to 26 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis scheduled his sentencing for Nov. 7, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Abraham Carpio, Castillo Calderon’s attorney, said in an email to MoCo360 that “on behalf of my client and his family, we have no comment on his case. And we appreciate your respecting his and his family’s privacy.”

In May, Sanchez was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison and is required to pay restitution in the full amount of the victims’ losses. Torres is expected to receive the same sentence as Sanchez at his hearing in September, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office urges anyone with information about MS-13 to call an FBI Tip Line at 1-866-STP-MS13 (1-866-787-6713) or the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.

