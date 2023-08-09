A shooting in Silver Spring Monday night left one man injured and three apartments struck by bullets, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard, near Silver Spring’s Edgewood Neighborhood Park, according to police. On the scene, they found a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries who was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bullets hit at least three apartments, according to police. There are no suspects in custody and the law enforcement investigation is still underway, officials say. [WJLA] Colesville-based MS-13 member aided in murder of suspected snitch, pleading shows

New semi-professional soccer team ‘MSI Golden Nights’ debuts in Rockville

On Tuesday, Rockville-based soccer club announced the debut of a new semi-professional soccer team: The Golden Knights. Montgomery Soccer Inc (MSI) says their new team intends to “redefine the sports landscape in the region.” The team plans to host a series of celebratory events over the coming weeks to connect with fans, according to organizers.

“At MSI, we are driven by a shared love for soccer and a genuine desire to create a positive impact in Montgomery County’s sporting ecosystem,” Executive Director Gus Delgado said. “We aim to provide local talent with a platform to shine, instilling values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and fair play.” [The MoCo Show]

MCDOT to offer $10 adult cycling classes this fall

Montgomery County residents over 18 can register to take a bicycling class this fall for just $10, thanks to a partnership between the county’s Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association (WABA). Four free scooter classes will also be offered with no registration required.

Local officials like County Executive Marc Elrich (D) continue to emphasize cycling as a safe and environmentally-friendly alternative to driving, but Elrich reiterated the importance of learning to bike “safely and responsibly.” The county is currently home to 112 miles of bike lanes and bike-friendly areas.

“We have seen a great demand for adult bike classes,” said MCDOT director Chris Conklin. “We expect this interest to continue to grow. We are actively expanding our bike network.” [MyMCM]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny with a high of 87 and humidity reaching 51%.

