The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) is suing nearly 20 chemical companies, including DuPont and 3M, for polluting the water supply with “forever chemicals,” also known as, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). WSSC Water is Maryland’s largest water provider and serves a large portion of Montgomery County residents.

Chuck Brown, a WSSC Water spokesperson, said the companies involved in the suit make fire suppression foams that have PFAS in them. He said the water is safe to drink and meets all EPA standards.

“PFAs have been associated with severe health risks,” Brown explained. “Some kinds of cancers, developmental delays in children and reproductive effects on pregnant people … Sounds like dangerous substances for the public to be exposed to.” [Fox5]

County Youth Advisory Council is now open for applications Colesville-based MS-13 member aided in murder of suspected snitch, pleading shows

Montgomery County students in grades 7 through 12 and older than 13 are eligible to apply for County the S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council fall cohort. The group was formed by County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At Large) with the aim to increase youth participation in local government.

“I aim to inspire future generations to turn their frustrations and ideas into solving tomorrow’s problems by getting involved in their local government, thinking critically about today’s challenges, and, most importantly, working with their peers to develop solutions to our County’s challenges,” Sayles said in a press release.

Advertisement

There are 16 spots open on the youth council group. Students who are accepted will be eligible for SSL hours.

Applications are due August 28 and those interested can apply at this link. [My MCM]

Kensington brewery and Volunteer Fire Department launch beer collaboration

Advertisement

The Babycat Brewery and Kensington Volunteer Fire Department collaborated to create a new red ale, Station 5’s Red. On Thursday, Aug. 10, the beer will go on tap at the brewery and $1 of each pint sold will support the volunteer fire department Station 5.

According to Babycat the ale is 5.5% ABV with malty sweet notes and touches of cherry and toffee.

The brewery, which opened in November 2022, is owned by MoCo residents Sam Mussomeli and Terry Redmond and located at 10241 Kensington Parkway. [The MoCo Show]

Advertisement

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of 77 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Bethesda YMCA welcomes “pro-pickleballers” to fundraise for court renovations

Advertisement

Colesville-based MS-13 member aided in murder of suspected snitch, pleading shows

MoCo officials shocked by ‘casual’ reports of drugs in MCPS classrooms