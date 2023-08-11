Much like the majority of his tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder is taking another loss – this time on the sale of his Potomac mansion. The chateau, which has been on the market since February, with a listing price of $49 million saw a drop to $34.9 million.

When the French chateau-style mansion was put onto the DMV area’s real estate market, the price was record-breaking for the region. At the time, Snyder was trying to sell the Washington Commanders amidst several controversies involving a toxic workplace culture and financial misconduct. On July 20, the Harris group, led by Josh Harris of Chevy Chase, purchased the Commanders for $6.05 billion, a record sum for a North American sports franchise, according to ESPN.

The house is listed with Michael Rankin and Heather Corey on TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Snyder purchased the main part of the estate in 2000 for $8.64 million. According to the listing, the home was the formal estate of Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor. During his ownership, Snyder acquired six adjacent parcels to expand the 15-acre property. Montgomery County firefighter heads to Hawaii for wildfire rescue efforts

Constructed with French limestone, the 30,000 square-foot, four-story mansion sits at 11900 River Road along the Potomac River. According to the listing, entry to the property begins through limestone columned gates with gas lanterns and a half-mile drive to a cobblestone motor court at the main residence.

According to the listing, the property is also equipped with a guard house, manager’s house, guest house and 12-car garage. Inside the mansion is a two-story reception hall, a 24-foot limestone fireplace, library, dining room, wine cellar and entertainment space. The southeast wing contains the family room, a commercial-grade kitchen and breakfast solarium; and the northwest wing houses the gym, spa lounge and office.

On the second level of the home there are four private bedroom suites, each with in suite baths. The primary suite is on the third level and features floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to a private terrace with views of the Potomac River.

The property also features an infinity pool and patio lounge area. According to the listing, the grounds are designed in an 18th-century style known as jardin l’anglaise, or English garden. The property sits adjacent to protected parkland on both sides of the Potomac River banks.

In 2005, Snyder drew criticism for removing over 100 mature trees from an easement he owns between the C&O canal and his estate, the Washington Post reported. Snyder reportedly offered to pay the National Park Service $25,000 for permission to remove the trees from the estate, but Park Service officials declined the offer.

The Snyder’s home has been available to purchase since 2018 but was officially listed in February 2023, according to Commanders Wire. The Washington Business Journal reported that Snyder purchased a new mansion on the Virginia side of the Potomac in 2021 for $48 million, the most expensive home ever sold in the D.C. region at the time.

