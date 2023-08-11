June unemployment rate lowest since 1990

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate for the month of June is the lowest it’s been since 1990. The preliminary unemployment rate fell to 1.5% this past June, according to a report from the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

June’s figure was lower than Maryland’s unemployment rate which was 1.7%, and lower than the national average, which was 3.8%.

“These trends are a sign that businesses are coming back following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are fortunate to have a diverse economy that is anchored by several federal agencies, a strong biotech industry, as well as travel and tourism,” County Executive Marc Elrich said during a press briefing Wednesday.

MCPS high school athletes getting certified trainers to up their game

Through a partnership with MedStar Health, Montgomery County Public Schools will now employ a full-time certified athletic trainer at each of its 25 high schools.

“We thought, well, if it’s working at the professional and college level, let’s bring it to the high school level. That’s exactly what we’re doing,” Jeffrey Sullivan, MCPS director of system-wide athletics told WTOP.

Trainers will focus on injury prevention for student-athletes, as well as injury rehabilitation, as well as providing nutrition guidance.

Man cited after crashing pick-up truck into Rockville home, police say

A man has been cited after crashing a pick-up truck into a Rockville home early Thursday morning, according to the Rockville City Police Department. Emergency responders were called to the 200 block of McAuliffe Dr. for a report of a car crashing into a home around 7:45 a.m., according to police.

Police said this case appears to be an operator error. The driver, 67, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver is not the homeowner. He was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

Today’s weather

A 70% chance of storms with a high of 86 degrees

