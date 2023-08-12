Grammy and Tony award-winning vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater will headline the 18th annual Silver Spring Jazz Festival on Sept. 9, presenters announced Monday.

The free music festival will be held, rain or shine, from 3 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Plaza, located on the corner of Ellsworth and Fenton Street.

Over the course of a four-decade career, Bridgewater has put her unique spin on standards as well as re-envisioning jazz classics, according to her website. Her career has bridged musical genres and she earned her first professional experience as a member of the legendary Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Big Band, according to her website. Additionally, she has performed with jazz notables such as Max Roach, Sonny Rollins, Dexter Gordon and Dizzy Gillespie. Two drunk men attempted to highjack Ride-On Bus in Aspen Hill, police say

Bridgewater began self-producing in 1993, and all her albums except for one, have received Grammy nominations, according to her website. Among her career highlights, Bridgewater’s tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Dear Ella, was a double Grammy award winner. In total, Bridgewater has won three Grammys. Outside the recording studio, Bridgewater also pursued a career in musical theatre and received a Tony award for her role as Glinda in The Wiz in 1975.

“The Silver Spring Jazz Festival always features fabulous entertainers, but this year we are thrilled to host legendary vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater,” said Jacob Newman, director of Silver Spring Regional Services, in an email. “She is going to put on an amazing show.”

According to the release, the festival will feature a beer garden with offerings from several breweries in the Silver Spring Arts & Brewery District. Denizens Brewing Co., Third Hill Brewing Co. and Silver Branch Brewing Company breweries will be vending their craft beer. The beer garden will have food service, comfortable seating, arts and entertainment and will highlight craft beers brewed in the district.

Advertisement

At the information booth closest to Ellsworth Drive, attendees can sign up for a raffle to win a couple seats in the VIP area, Silver Spring Jazz Festival chair or a gift bag including festival swag, according to Elizabeth Gallauresi, an event spokesperson.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

While other acts have not yet been announced, Gallauresi said the event will highlight women-led jazz bands and jazz bands from different cultural backgrounds.

Advertisement