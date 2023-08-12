Two drunk men intent on getting to Greenbelt on Friday morning attempted to highjack a Ride-On Metro Bus that was headed to Westfield Montgomery mall, Montgomery County Police said.

Police said they responded around 12:27 a.m. Friday to the area of Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill for a report of carjacking.

Ricko Ford, 29, of Capital Heights and Wayne Pitt, 30, of Gaithersburg had boarded the bus at the Glenmont Metro Station in Wheaton and told the male bus driver they wanted to go to Greenbelt, according to the preliminary investigation.

However, the bus driver informed them he was going to Westfield Montgomery mall. Ford and Pitt then went up to the bus driver, and one of them told him he wanted the bus, police allege. In response, the bus driver got off the bus and walked away, police said.

Ford and Pitt were then seen trying to drive away in the Metro Bus, according to police.

Shortly after that, officers arrived and said they saw Ford and Pitt holding bottles of alcohol in the front of the bus and repeatedly ordered them to leave. The two men were then taken into custody, according to police.

Ford and Pitt were transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where they were charged with attempted carjacking, theft, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance related charges.

No attorney information for Ford or Pitt was listed in Maryland’s digital court records as of Saturday morning.

