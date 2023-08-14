After bike lanes were paved onto Old Georgetown Road, removing lanes for cars, there was staunch opposition, especially because many people believed it would slow traffic and that they were not needed because there are not a lot of bikers who would use them.

However, data collected by the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) shows the bike lanes along a two-mile stretch of the road have caused very little change in driving time but have actually reduced fatalities and tripled bike traffic.

"In the northbound AM and PM peak directions, travel times along the entire corridor increased by about 60 seconds since implementation of the bike lanes," the Maryland SHA spokesperson said. "[Southbound] travel times initially increased but have since reduced to the levels before the bike lane project."

Man charged with attempted murder after July shooting in Silver Spring

Anthony L. Green of Washington, D.C. was charged with attempted first-degree murder and other related charges after he shot a victim twice during an argument in a Silver Spring parking lot, police said.

Green was arguing with an individual on Georgia Avenue on July 15, and the victim intervened. During the argument, Green shot the victim twice, police said.

Green was arrested on July 31 and is currently being held in Washington, D.C. for unrelated charges, according to police. [WUSA9]

2-year-old girl reunited with family after found wandering neighborhood

A 2-year-old girl found wandering in a neighborhood in Germantown was reunited with her family on Friday, Montgomery County Police said.

The toddler was located around 10:14 a.m. in the area of Forest Brook Road and Brittania Circle. [WJLA]

Today’s weather:

Scattered showers with a high of 84 degrees.

MCPS launches sexual harassment investigation into Paint Branch principal

The fun in funnel cakes is back: The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair returns with rides, ribbons and racing pigs